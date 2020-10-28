FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As Halloween creeps around the corner, now is the time to start prepping to dispense treats from a distance.

Experts say the best way to celebrate the holiday is to combine social distancing with creativity.

“Anytime you think of prevention measures for COVID-19, you have to think of it, as a layered approach,” said Dr. Diana Cervantes, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology for UNT’s Health Science Center.

She also said to keep COVID-19 from spreading, not to forget the basics of washing your hands, and wearing your mask.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price took to social media this week to reiterate her COVID-19 safety advice ahead of Halloween.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, she said making some changes to your traditions are a small price to pay when it comes to protecting your neighbors.

“This is a very small price to pay, and besides, it will challenge you to get creative and see what fun things you can come up with to do with your kids,” Mayor Price said.

And plenty of folks have taken to social media with creative ideas.

Some offering photos online of candy spread throughout their yard.

Experts say, the best options all avoid crowds.

“Try to do the very best that you can, to avoid having children come up to the very front of your door, crowding together in that limited space,” Cervantes says.

