FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police and the fire department were called out after a car hit a building in south Fort Worth.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on October 28 in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane near Southcrest Drive.

The fire department said five people suffered minor injuries and that a special rescue team was sent to examine the building.

No word yet what caused the crash.

CBS 11 News has reached out to police for more details.

