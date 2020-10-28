Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police and the fire department were called out after a car hit a building in south Fort Worth.
It happened just after 2:30 p.m. on October 28 in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane near Southcrest Drive.
The fire department said five people suffered minor injuries and that a special rescue team was sent to examine the building.
No word yet what caused the crash.
CBS 11 News has reached out to police for more details.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Dallas Executive Alan White Missing For Almost A Week: ‘He Had No Reason To Up And Leave’
- Texas Nursing Homes Still Don’t Have Enough PPE To Keep Residents Safe From Coronavirus
- Dallas Mayor, County Judge Discourage Trick-Or-Treating, Urge Everyone To Have Fun At Home On Halloween