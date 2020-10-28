FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With polls showing Texas a tight race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is set to visit North Texas on Friday, Oct. 30.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted the news Monday afternoon.
CBS 11 learned the specific locations on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
She will campaign in Fort Worth, Houston and McAllen.
The campaign has not released times and exact locations yet.
Biden’s wife, Jill, campaigned in Dallas on Oct. 13, the first day of early voting in Texas, but up until now, neither Biden nor Harris had campaigned in the state this general election season.
At this point, there are no plans for President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence to visit Texas in the final week of the campaign.
Too bad this piece doesn’t mention where in N. Texas because IO would make a placard saying YOU ARE A JOKE GO HOME HACK! just for this lib POS!
Glad a state this big is finally getting national attention. I’ve voted R all my life but no way this year. Hope to see her if it’s in Dallas!