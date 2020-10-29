PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With record turnout during early voting, Texas Senator John Cornyn thanked his supporters who’ve already voted but urged them to make sure their family and friends do too. “Feeling pretty good about November 3, but we got to run through the tape.”

Cornyn made his remarks as he brought his bus tour to Plano five days before Election Day.

He said he believes he and President Trump will win Texas.

Cornyn is leading Democratic challenger MJ Hegar in the Real Clear Politics average of polls by 7.5 percentage points.

That is higher than President Donald Trump’s margin over Joe Biden in Texas.

The Real Clear Politics Average shows the President ahead of the former Vice President by 2.3 percentage points.

During a one-on-one interview aboard his campaign bus, CBS 11 asked Senator Cornyn his thoughts about the Cook Political Report’s decision to move the presidential race in Texas from “Lean Republican” to “Toss-Up” and the impact it could have on his race.

Cornyn said, “I do think the race is closer than I would like for the President and frankly my race, too. We’re seeing unprecedented amounts of money coming into this state particularly directed at my race as well as down-ballot for the State House and Congressional races.

The money has helped Democratic challenger MJ Hegar run TV ads statewide and get out the vote.

After voting in Central Texas Tuesday, Hegar told reporters while she doesn’t pay attention to the polls, she likes her chances.

“I’m confident that I’m accomplishing what I set out to accomplish. I think we’re going to win but I also set out to try to help increase voter turnout,” she said.

Asked what his closing argument is to Texas voters, Cornyn said, “I think the economy is the message, and I don’t have any doubt in my mind that President Trump and Republicans in the Senate because of what we’ve done the past three and a half years, are best situated to help rebuild and regrow the economy.”

He criticized Biden’s policy of transitioning from the oil industry, ending fracking on federal lands, and net zero emissions by 2050.

Jane Bull came to Haggard Park to see Cornyn.

“I wanted to support John Cornyn because I really want to see him get elected, really don’t want MJ Hegar in the Senate,” she said.

After Beto O’Rourke nearly unseated Senator Ted Cruz two years ago, Senator Cornyn said he realized he couldn’t take his re-election for granted.

“What we did is learn from that experience. We’ve registered more than 250,000 new Republican voters. We’ve organized field staff to contract voters virtually and in-person.”

He said Texas is more competitive now because millions of people have moved here since he last ran in 2014, and he said Republicans can’t be complacent.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH SEN. CORNYN HERE

