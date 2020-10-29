FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is in isolation for the third time during the pandemic after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
The same thing happened in April and June and both times she tested negative for the virus.
As a result of the latest possible exposure, Mayor Price’s Annual Spooky Bike Ride is being postponed.
A socially distanced bike ride will be rescheduled for a date in November that will still benefit Tarrant Area Food Bank.
“While I am disappointed to postpone one of my favorite community engagement events of the year, especially after working tirelessly with a health team to ensure the event could happen with proper safety protocols, this is the right thing to do as we continue to prioritize the health of our community and practice personal responsibility,” Mayor Price said in a statement.
RELATED STORIES
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tests Negative For Coronavirus 2nd Time After Contact With Someone Who Tested Positive
Coronavirus In Texas: Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tests Negative