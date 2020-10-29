NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Officers got the call just before 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at a home in the 7700 block of Castillo Road near Patino Road.

MedStar says one man is in serious condition.

He was rushed to the hospital via CareFlite.

