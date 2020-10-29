ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A 33-year-old man from Mississippi who fatally stabbed James Morris of Midlothian as the pair drove to Walmart accepted a sentence of 58 years in prison for the offense of murder.

Woodrow Stevenson Head Jr. was sentenced on October 29, 2020, in the 40th Judicial District Court of Ellis County.

After Head was sentenced by Judge Bob Carroll, Morris’s step daughter read the family’s victim impact statement. She described Morris as the man who would give someone the shirt off their back, and she described the impact of the loss of her dad.

“Fifty-eight years may seem like a lifetime but the real lifetime is everything we lost.”

After the hearing, Assistant County & District Attorney Grace Pandithurai issued the following statement: “We are glad that this agreement allows Mr. Morris’s family to close this traumatic chapter of their lives without the anxiety and uncertainty of a trial. This agreement was made with their full support. Even if Head were sentenced to life in prison for murder, he would still be eligible for parole consideration after 30 years. With this agreement, he is not eligible for parole consideration for 29 years. In my experience, the vicious nature of his crime makes it unlikely that he would be paroled at that time. I also want to thank the Midlothian Police Department for their work in investigating this heinous crime. ”