Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form In CaribbeanWe're watching for our next tropical depression to possibly form in the Caribbean, likely this weekend or early next week.

Don't Be Spooked: Full Moon And Blue Moon Arrive In North Texas Halloween Night!A blue moon only happens about once every three years, but for it to happen on Halloween is really rare. The last blue moon to happen on Halloween was back in 2001.

Freeze Warning For Parts Of North Texas Friday MorningTemperatures across North Texas are expected in the 30s and low 40s, but a few counties could see temperatures hover a little closer to that freezing mark.