DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images of a man pointing a gun at a worker during an armed robbery this month.

Police said the suspect went inside Rice Xpress at 5800 Samuell Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 and demanded money from the employee.

Dallas armed robbery suspect (credit: Dallas PD)

Police released no ideals on what happened next.

CBS 11 has contacted DPD to try to get more information.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the suspect and calls them.

Dallas armed robbery suspect (credit: Dallas PD)

Anyone who knows who or where the person may be, can contact Detective Mark Herrera via email: mark.herrera@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or by phone at (214) 671-3658.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

