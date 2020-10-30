Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – More Texas school districts are joining a pilot program where students and teachers will get tested for COVID-19 at school.
The Texas Education Agency says at least 206 school districts statewide will participate in the rapid testing program.
It uses the Abbott rapid antigen test, with results in about 15 minutes.
Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD and Garland ISD are among the North Texas school districts choosing to participate.
Here is the complete list:
