NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris is visiting North Texas on the last day of early voting in the state.
Friday afternoon Harris will participate in a voter mobilization event in Fort Worth. The Tarrant County city was the state’s most populous county that President Donald Trump won in 2016, but voters there leaned blue and narrowly gave Republican Sen. Ted Cruz a win during his 2018 re-election bid against former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.
After her stop in North Texas Harris will head to Houston and the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen, where she will participate in another voter mobilization event with O’Rourke and former secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro.
Harris had initially planned to visit Texas earlier in October but postponed the trip after her Communications Director tested positive for COVID-19.
Harris will be the highest-profile member of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden’s team to come to Texas in the general election yet. Making stops in Dallas, El Paso and Houston — Biden’s wife, Jill, visited the Lone Star State on October 13 to mark the first day of early voting.
With four days until the election and more than 80 million votes already cast, time is running out for Biden and Trump to change the shape of the presidential race.
Friday marks the beginning of the critical final stretch before the election.
During her three stops in Texas Harris aims to chip into Republicans’ historic advantage in the diversifying and increasingly competitive state.
