DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are searching for the person/persons who shot and killed a Southern Methodist University (SMU) student in the early morning hours on Halloween.

It was around 3:00 a.m. on October 31 when Dallas police received reports of a shooting at the intersection of South Harwood Street and Jackson Street.

When officers arrived they found teenager Robert Urrea lying in the street bleeding. When members of Dallas Fire-Rescue responded they pronounced the 19-year-old dead at the scene.

At an afternoon press conference Dallas police Major Danny Williams said, “We believe that the victim had either been to a Halloween party, or to a bar celebrating Halloween.” Urrea is believed to be an El Paso native.

Detectives located surveillance video that showed the suspect(s) interacting with Urrea. The video shows Urrea at the passenger side of a car. As the vehicle drives away the teenager stumbles and falls to the ground — apparently having been shot.

Surveillance shows the car speeding from the scene, blowing through traffic at the intersection of Harwood and Jackson.

“Downtown Dallas has hundreds of cameras,” Williams said. “We’ve been able to track the car, we’ve been able to track the complainant for quite a distance and from several different locations. We’re confident that we will bring this perpetrator to justice.”

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 4-door sedan — possibly a Ford — with a sunroof and custom wheels.

Police have no physical description of the suspect(s).

Investigators are asking that anyone with information about the shooting or knows the identity of the suspect(s) to contact police through email or call Detective P. Belew at 214-422-9275.