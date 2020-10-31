AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has confirmed the number of positive coronavirus cases reported surpassed 900,000 on Saturday.

The new total includes some 18,000 deaths statewide due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

There were a reported 6,845 new cases and 90 additional deaths to bring the totals to 900,596 cases since the pandemic began in March.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 102,769 active cases of the virus, that 782,006 people have recovered while the number of hospitalizations increased by 69 to 5,696.

On Friday, Dallas County Dallas County reported 670 new confirmed cases, bringing the total there to more than 96,000 — with 1,114 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

