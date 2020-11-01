TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI said Sunday that its San Antonio bureau is investigating an incident after video was taken of a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding and then following a Biden campaign bus on Friday. President Trump retweeted part of the video Saturday night, writing “I LOVE TEXAS!”

The president then tweeted on Sunday night: “In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people!”

In my opinion, these patriots did nothing wrong. Instead, the FBI & Justice should be investigating the terrorists, anarchists, and agitators of ANTIFA, who run around burning down our Democrat run cities and hurting our people! https://t.co/of6Lna3HMU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

A Biden campaign official said the incident occurred Friday on I-35 between Austin and San Antonio. The official said vehicles with Trump signs and flags surrounded the Biden bus and tried to “slow the bus down and run it off the road.” Law enforcement assisted the bus to its location after 911 was called, the official said.

Texas House Representative Sheryl Cole tweeted the Biden bus was supposed to make a stop in Pflugerville with the Austin Young Democrats but she wrote they had to cancel due to security reasons.

This is a 1st for me – but we just cancelled a joint event in Pflugerville w/ @JoeBiden campaign, @AustinYoungDems, & more, due to security reasons. Unfortunately, Pro-Trump Protestors have escalated well beyond safe limits. Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event. https://t.co/tSq4moqro0 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) October 30, 2020

Texas has seen record-breaking early vote totals — already exceeding total votes cast there in the 2016 election.

Earlier in the week in Missouri City, Texas — a Houston suburb — Trump supporters showed up driving a hearse that had a sign on it that read, “vote like your life depends on it.” That same vehicle is believed to have been a part of Friday’s convoy.

A representative with the Travis County Democrats said it’s the same dozen or so people looking to disrupt events and they’ve been doing it all across the country.

Neither Biden nor his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, were on the bus.

