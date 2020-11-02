NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Corsicana native, and television actor Eddie Hassell was shot to death in Grand Prairie on Sunday morning, Nov. 1.

The television star was killed in the 3000 block of West Bardin just before 2 a.m. Hassell was transported to a hospital where he died. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

Perhaps best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the TV show “Surface,” Hassell was only 30-years-old.

Grand Prairie police said the motive is still being investigated, but that a car was taken from the scene of the shooting and was later recovered. They said the car did not belong to Hassell.

No arrests have been made.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest. Submit tips here.

MORE FROM CBSDFW