UPDATE, Nov. 2, 2022: Police said they found Miguel Cortez. He is safe and back home.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 78-year-old man.
Miguel Cortez was last seen at noon on October 30 in the 2800 block of Fordham Road.
Police said he may be confused and require help.
He’s a Latin male with white hair and blue eyes. He is about 5’9” and weighs about 160 pounds.
If anyone knows his whereabouts they should call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671.4268.
