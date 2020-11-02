ELLIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The 36-year-old driver of a car that left the roadway and collided with a storage facility in Red Oak, and his juvenile passenger are dead.
It happened Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1 in the 2600 block of E. Ovilla road.
Adam David Lynch of Waxahachie and a juvenile male were trapped inside the burning car after it crashed into the Spare Room Mini Warehouse. The building also caught fire, but no one else inside was injured.
Lynch and the juvenile were pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Dan Cox little more than an hour after the fatal crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation should contact Criminal Investigations Detective Michael Fitzgerald at 469.218.7702 or MFitzgerald@redoakx.org.
