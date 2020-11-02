DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The chairpeople for Dallas County’s Democratic and Republican parties issued a joint statement Monday, Nov. 2 acknowledging “passions are running high” in the wake of record early voting turnout.
Democratic Party Chair Carol Donovan and Republican Party Chair Rodney Anderson called for patience and calm as election officials count all the votes beginning, but not ending, on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“All sorts of information is circulating, and it can be hard to tell fact from fiction. In such a time, it is essential to remember that our country has held successful elections in both good and challenging times, and this election is no different,” they said in their bi-partisan statement.
The party leaders are encouraging the public, government officials, the media, political parties and candidates to “take a deep breath and stay patient and calm while election officials count all votes in accordance with the applicable laws.”
They thanked all the voters for turning out along with all the poll workers, election officials and others for their hard work in “keeping democracy strong.”
READ THE FULL STATEMENT HERE
MORE FROM CBSDFW