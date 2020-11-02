Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Starting this week, Texans receiving unemployment benefits will once again have to prove they are looking for work.
The Texas Workforce Commission has reinstated its job search requirement effective November 1st.
For most receiving unemployment benefits, this means recipients will need to prove they’ve done at least three job searches per week in order to remain eligible for benefits.
Those job searches can be done online.
The state had waived the job search requirement due to the pandemic but with the economy back open the state said it was time to reinstate the rule.
Here’s the TWC work search activity log recipients can use keep track of their searches.
