FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys reportedly be without starting quarterback Andy Dalton again this Sunday.
Sources say the team will place Dalton, who suffered a concussion on October 25 after an illegal hit during the game against the Washington Football Team, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Dalton was out last week when the Cowboys fell hard to Philadelphia during rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci’s first start and being put on reserve means Dalton will miss this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DiNucci will take the reins again, this time at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, while Garrett Gilbert will serve as backup quarterback.
Dalton will have to clear the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol before taking the field again.
The Cowboys have a Week 10 bye, so Dalton is most likely looking to return as Dak Prescott’s fill-in during the Week 11 game against the Vikings.