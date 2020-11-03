FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released video from a camera mounted at an intersection that shows part of an incident Friday, Oct 30, where tempers flared between pedestrians and the driver of a pickup with a Trump flag.

That day, Fort Worth officers were asked to be near various polling sites due to complaints of possible voter intimidation, including the site from an incident the day before.

Police explained in a news release what went down:

Officers were stationed close to the polling place at the Sub-Courthouse on Miller Avenue when one truck with pro-Trump flags attempting to turn at the intersection of East Berry and Miller Avenue was stopped by several people on foot, including some armed individuals, who entered onto the street and blocked the truck from proceeding.

Tarrant County Sheriff deputies and Fort Worth police in marked units responded.

The truck continued southbound on Miller Avenue until being stopped again by a larger group of individuals. In an effort to de-escalate the situation, officers entered the crowd to allow the surrounded vehicle to exit the area without any further altercations.

The police department said at no time were Fort Worth police officers escorting vehicles into any areas to allow any type of voter intimidation.

Twenty-four seconds into the video (posted at the top of this story), the pickup enters the intersection from the bottom left corner of the screen.

At 4 minutes and 39 seconds, the truck leaves the scene from the far left of the intersection.

The Fort Worth Police Department said it is “prepared to respond quickly to issues at any polling sites and will continue to ensure all of our residents’ free speech and voting rights are upheld, without fear or intimidation.”

