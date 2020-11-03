Election DayElection Coverage All Day On CBSN DFW And Results After 7PM | Voter Information
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Bedford Public Library, black, DFW News, Free Speech, Hate, Hate Group, kkk, political signs, Politics, racism, Vandalism, voting, White, white supremacy

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Voters lining up outside the Bedford Public Library saw dozens of campaign signs, but one was hard to miss. Someone had spray painted the letters “KKK” in black on the sign, which was staked by the street entrance to the builing, not the parking lot.

Just last month, across town in Dallas, vandals dipped their hands in red paint, then coated the exterior walls of the Dallas Police Department with their hand prints. They also defaced Dallas Police Association Headquarters that night with red hand prints; writing “Blood is on your hands,” on the sidewalk outside the building.

Two women were detained the next day for questioning, but no one was ever arrested. 

(credit: CBS 11 News)

KKK is an abbreviation for “Ku Klux Klan,” which is widely considered a hate group.
There is no indication from officials who’s responsible for the vandalism in Bedford.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply