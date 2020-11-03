DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has suspended the alcohol permits of three Dallas businesses following an inspection over COVID-19 protocols.

The commission said Tuesday that it issued a 30-day suspension for these three businesses in Dallas:

CJ’s Billiard – 4848 Military Parkway

IdleRye (doing business as Bitter End/Wok Hard Deep Ellum) – 2826 Elm St.

El Globo Taqueria Restaurant – 212 S. Llewellyn Ave.

According to the TABC, its agents conducted inspections of 1,715 businesses across the state to ensure that those establishments were following health and safety requirements by the state due to the pandemic. Requirements include keeping indoor customer capacity to 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants and having groups sit at least six feet apart.

The TABC did not specify how these businesses violated the state’s protocols.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”

Five other businesses throughout Texas also had their alcohol permits suspended: Rockstar Burger Bar and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in El Paso; Bodega’s in Amarillo; Kong’s in Lubbock; The Corner in College Station.

The TABC said first violations may result in a 30-day suspension, while a second one results in a 60-day suspension.