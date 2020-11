Walmart Lays Off Shelf-Scanning Robots, Lets Humans Do The Work Walmart is laying off the robots it had deployed in about 500 stores to keep tabs on what's on and not on the shelves.

Texas Is A Battleground State And A Record Surge In Voter Turnout Only Adds To An Unpredictable ElectionUnlike in decades past, Republicans in Texas were on shaky ground on Election Day. The state, which typically is among the worst for turnout in the U.S., has seen a record surge of voters -- many who may not be casting GOP ballots.