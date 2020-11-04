LIVEElection Coverage On CBSN DFW | Latest News | Results
(CBSNEWS.COM) – The winter holidays aren’t even here and sales of firearms have hit a new high in the U.S., already topping the prior record set in 2016, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The surge began when COVID-19 hit the country in March and spurred lockdowns nationwide.

(credit: Newsmakers)

The holiday season is expected to lift gun sales even more. November and December are traditionally among the busiest months of the year for selling firearms.

