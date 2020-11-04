Comments
(CBSNEWS.COM) – The winter holidays aren’t even here and sales of firearms have hit a new high in the U.S., already topping the prior record set in 2016, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
The surge began when COVID-19 hit the country in March and spurred lockdowns nationwide.
The holiday season is expected to lift gun sales even more. November and December are traditionally among the busiest months of the year for selling firearms.
