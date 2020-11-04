DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas was one of multiple cities across the country where people gathered Wednesday, Nov. 4 to advocate for the counting of every vote in the presidential election.
Several dozen demonstrators gathered in front of Dallas City Hall with signs demanding the count of every single vote while the results of the election hang in the balance.
The Count Every Vote movement is calling on all Americans to support every vote being counted before a final result is announced.
The organization says on its website, “Our country has held successful elections through good times and bad, and this November is no different. Individual voters, the media, candidates, and the political parties have a duty to be patient while local election officials count every ballot cast in accordance with applicable laws. I pledge to use my voice and do my part to ensure a fair and accurate vote count.”
MORE FROM CBSDFW