DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire has forced a middle school to close the rest of the week in Decatur.

The call came in just before 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4 at McCarroll Middle School on Thompson Road near Deer Park Road.

Crews reported smoke as they arrived at the building.

There were no reports of injuries and no word yet on what caused the fire.

Decatur ISD tweeted the school would be closed Thursday and Friday.

CBS 11 has reached out to the Decatur Fire Department for additional information.

Decatur is about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth

