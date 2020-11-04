DFW Weather: Nice Temperatures For Election DayThe forecast looks great for those waiting at the polls on Election Day in North Texas.

Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form In CaribbeanWe're watching for our next tropical depression to possibly form in the Caribbean, likely this weekend or early next week.

Don't Be Spooked: Full Moon And Blue Moon Arrive In North Texas Halloween Night!A blue moon only happens about once every three years, but for it to happen on Halloween is really rare. The last blue moon to happen on Halloween was back in 2001.