DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of DeSoto has announced the route where the public can gather to say goodbye to Mayor Curtistene McCowan as her funeral procession passes by during the early afternoon on Friday, November 6.

Mayor McCowan passed away on Oct. 28 at the age of 72 following a battle with lung cancer.

The Mayor’s funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Kirkwood Temple CME Church in Dallas and her procession is expected to begin approximately one to two hours later.

The Mayor’s funeral will be private due to space limitations at her church and COVID-19 precautions, however, the processional route will offer residents an abundance of locations where they can gather to pay their final respects. DeSoto Communications will be in constant contact with the procession and will announce the movement of the procession via its Facebook and Twitter platforms.

Specific details of the route are provided below along with a map showing the starting point at her church in Dallas, key locations in the Mayor’s life along the route, and its end and her final earthly resting place at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery by DeSoto’s border with Glenn Heights.

The city said there will be ample room for people to gather so they can avoid clustering together.

The city is asking people to take precautions against COVID-19 by wearing a mask and keeping a social distance of six feet.

“We recommend that you are in place in advance of the procession since rolling safety closures in intersections along the route could inhibit your ability to move about,” the city said in a news release. “Mayor McCowan’s favorite color was red, so please wear all the red that you can.”

PROCESSION ROUTE FOR MAYOR MCCOWAN’S FUNERAL:

· Exit west side of Kirkwood Temple CME Church parking lot onto northbound 67 service road

· Go Northbound on service road merging onto Loop 12/Ledbetter Rd (right) for a short distance

· Take the Cedar Falls Drive (right) over to Polk St

· South on Polk Street all the way to East Pleasant Run Road

· Right (west) on Pleasant Run Road to Hampton Road, slowing down as motorcade passes City Hall

at DeSoto Town Center.

· Left (south) on Hampton Road to Bear Creek Road

· Right (west) on Bear Creek Road to Majestic Meadow Dr (right/north) passing Curtistene S.

McCowan Middle School

· Right (east) on Wynnewood Drive back to South Westmoreland Road

· Left on South Westmoreland Road to Holy Redeemer Cemetery at 1500 S. Westmoreland Road

