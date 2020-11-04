Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. Postal Service inspectors to sweep locations in several states for left behind mail-in ballots and to send them to be counted immediately.
The order — affecting facilities in six key battleground states, including Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Florida — comes after the Postal Service revealed more than 300,000 ballots were received but unable to be traced to their destination, according to data analyzed by the NAACP.
