SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sanger High School will be closed Thursday, Nov. 5 and Friday, Nov 6 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus.
All activities at the campus have been cancelled as well.
During the two days the campus is closed, students and teachers will switch to online learning.
Other schools in Sanger ISD will remain open, offering in-person learning.
Here is the letter on the matter from Superintendent Dr. Tommy Hunter:
Sanger is about 45 miles north of Fort Worth.
