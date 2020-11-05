Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 80-year-old woman is dead after she lost control of her Cadillac, striking a guardrail and flipping the car over a concrete pillar.
The fatal crash happened on Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020.
Police said the woman was traveling westbound in the 1800 block of E. Division Street when for an unknown reason lost control.
She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.
