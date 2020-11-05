Election 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas College El Centro Campus police officer was shot near the West End in downtown Dallas.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Downtown Dallas shooting scene (CBS 11)

A DART spokesperson said their officers were working at a nearby DART station when they heard the gunshots.

They ran to a nearby 7-Eleven where they found the officer who had been shot.

Dallas Police said the officer and a suspect were engaged in a disturbance regarding a vehicle.

Police said the officer and the suspect ended up shooting each other.

Both were taken to area hospitals.

Downtown Dallas shooting scene (CBS 11)

The officer is in stable condition.

The suspect is in critical condition.

