DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas College El Centro Campus police officer was shot near the West End in downtown Dallas.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
A DART spokesperson said their officers were working at a nearby DART station when they heard the gunshots.
They ran to a nearby 7-Eleven where they found the officer who had been shot.
Dallas Police said the officer and a suspect were engaged in a disturbance regarding a vehicle.
Police said the officer and the suspect ended up shooting each other.
Both were taken to area hospitals.
The officer is in stable condition.
The suspect is in critical condition.
