DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Thursday reported 601 confirmed COVID-19 cases, along with six more deaths.

Thursday’s case count brings the total in the county to 99,761, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Health officials did not say if any of Thursday’s cases came from the state’s reporting system.

Six more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,127. The patients were an Irving man in his 40s, a Dallas woman in her 50s, a Dallas man in his 60s, an Irving woman in her 70s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 80s and a Garland woman in her 90s. Health officials reported all had been hospitalized and all had underlying high risk health conditions.

“Although there is some evidence that more people are renewing their diligence in wearing a mask and avoiding crowds, not enough of us are doing this and our numbers are continuing to rise,” county Judge Clay Jenkins said. “… We know what to do, we just need to do it. With the weather being good, it’s a great time to get outside and avoid indoor crowds. We must all wear our mask everyday as part of our wardrobe when leaving the house.”

In Tarrant County, 938 cases and eight deaths were reported on Thursday. The totals in that county are now at 71,166 cases and 753 deaths.