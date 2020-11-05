Comments
DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Duncanville ISD wants its workers to know they’re appreciated, and is sending each one a check for $2,000 so they know.
It’s a one-time payment, made to “demonstrate how grateful Duncanville ISD to have such dedicated and committed employees during the current health pandemic.”
The supplemental payment was approved by the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees during budget development last summer. All district staff who were employed as of Sept. 1, 2020 will receive a check.
Workers are scheduled to receive their money by this Friday.
