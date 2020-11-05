Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Joe Biden has now logged more votes than President Donald Trump in a second North Texas County.
On Thursday, Nov. 5, Biden took a narrow lead in Tarrant County, with 427 more votes than President Trump (403,698 to 403,271).
Biden won Dallas County.
Tarrant County is still processing absentee ballots the election board had trouble scanning due to a barcode issue.
More than 800,000 votes were cast in Tarrant County in the presidential race.
Trump was declared by multiple major media outlets the winner of Texas on Election Night.
In 2018, Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke beat Sen. Ted Cruz in Tarrant County, but Cruz went on to win the election.
