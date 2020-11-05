Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – A federal judge is criticizing the U.S. Postal Service for failing to comply with a deadline to sweep several facilities for missing mail-in ballots on Election Day.
The order was meant to trigger sweeps of facilities in six key battleground states: Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Florida.
U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, who issued the order, expressed disappointment with the Postal Service and attorneys for the government and said he would consider deposing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on why the measures were not taken.