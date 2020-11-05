Election 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested 18-year-old D’Jon Anton for his alleged involvement in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell in Grand Prairie.

(credit: Getty Images)

The Corsicana native was shot to death on Sunday morning, Nov. 1. Perhaps best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the TV show “Surface,” Hassell was only 30-years-old.

Anton is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.

D’Jon Anton (credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

Grand Prairie Detectives determined the offense was a random robbery by Anton, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie.

This case will be referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

