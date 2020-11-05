Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested 18-year-old D’Jon Anton for his alleged involvement in the killing of actor Eddie Hassell in Grand Prairie.
The Corsicana native was shot to death on Sunday morning, Nov. 1. Perhaps best known for his roles in the 2010 Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right” and the TV show “Surface,” Hassell was only 30-years-old.
Anton is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.
Grand Prairie Detectives determined the offense was a random robbery by Anton, who was not a resident of the City of Grand Prairie.
This case will be referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.
