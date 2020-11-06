Election 2020
Click Here For The Latest Election Results
Raw Video: Fort Worth Police Robbery Suspects At Skylight Smoke Shop
Raw Video: Fort Worth Police Robbery Suspects At Skylight Smoke Shop
1 hour ago
Driver Wraps Pickup Around Metal Pillar Along I-30 In Fort Worth, Flying Debris Causes Other Crashes
A single-vehicle accident along Interstate-30 was so violent that it sent debris flying back onto the roadway and caused several other drivers to crash. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
3 Dead After Racing Vehicles In Fort Worth Cause Crash With Innocent Driver, Passenger
Three people are dead after a car street racing with another vehicle slammed into an innocent driver in Fort Worth. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Police Searching For Armed Robbers Who Held Employees At Store On McCart Avenue At Gunpoint
Police are trying to identify and capture two men who held employees at a Fort Worth business at gunpoint while they robbed the store.
Weekend Drivers Should Plan For Partial Closure Of Interstate-30 In And Around Arlington
Getting around parts of North Texas during the weekend of November 7 will be tricky because of construction, closures and major highway delays.
Latest Forecast
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
7 hours ago
Weather Stories
DFW Weather: Nice Temperatures For Election Day
The forecast looks great for those waiting at the polls on Election Day in North Texas.
Another Tropical Depression Expected To Form In Caribbean
We're watching for our next tropical depression to possibly form in the Caribbean, likely this weekend or early next week.
Don't Be Spooked: Full Moon And Blue Moon Arrive In North Texas Halloween Night!
A blue moon only happens about once every three years, but for it to happen on Halloween is really rare. The last blue moon to happen on Halloween was back in 2001.
Cowboys
Garrett Gilbert Or Cooper Rush To Start For Cowboys Against Steelers Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys will have their fourth different starting quarterback of the season against undefeated Pittsburgh with Andy Dalton unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.
Rangers
MLB Excitement Continues In Texas As Dodgers Win World Series Game 5, Taking 3-2 Lead Over Rays
Baseball fans continue to break in the new Globe Life Field in Arlington as the roller-coaster 2020 World Series continues with, at times, heart clutching excitement and disbelief.
Mavericks
'Still An Uphill Battle, But He's Climbing': Mark Cuban Shares Uplifting Update On Delonte West
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is following through on his commitment to help former NBA guard Delonte West, and following up with the world on West's recovery.
Stars
After Stanley Cup Finals Run Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin And Goaltender Ben Bishop Both Out For Surgery
After injuries and surgery, long recovery and rehabilitation times are ahead for two of the Dallas Stars best players -- Tyler Seguin and Ben Bishop.
Latest Videos
Driver Wraps Pickup Around Metal Pillar Along I-30 In Fort Worth, Flying Debris Causes Other Crashes
A single-vehicle accident along Interstate-30 was so violent that it sent debris flying back onto the roadway and caused several other drivers to crash. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
3 Dead After Racing Vehicles In Fort Worth Cause Crash With Innocent Driver, Passenger
Three people are dead after a car street racing with another vehicle slammed into an innocent driver in Fort Worth. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
DFW Airport Traveler Says Tram Was Too Crowded For Pandemic: 'That Was Very Disconcerting'
"People were just pouring onto the tram with no social distancing," said frequent traveler Andy Schwabe about his recent experience on DFW Airport's Skylink.
More
Cadillac Eat.See.Play Giveaway: Meat Church BBQ Supply
November 6, 2020 at 12:01 am
