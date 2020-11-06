UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A construction crew fractured a high pressure gas line while digging in University Park on Friday, Nov. 6, the City of University Park tweeted.
As a result, the intersections of Lovers and Douglas along with Druid and Westchester have been closed to traffic until further notice.
All students and staff have been evacuated from Highland Park High School to the nearby football field and remain safe while Atmos Energy works to repair a gas line break, the city said in a tweet around 3:45 p.m.
Emergency personnel are on the scene.
The estimated repair time will make it impossible for students and staff to return to the HPHS building on Friday.
Entry to the high school parking garage will also be restricted until further notice.
Parents are encouraged to pick up their student from the new Multiuse Building on Douglas, the city said.
“Students who drove and parked in the parking garage WILL NOT be able to access their vehicle for the time being. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the City of University Park said on Twitter.
