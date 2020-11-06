BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Harwood Junior High School in HEB ISD is moving to online learning for two weeks from Friday, Nov. 6 through Friday, Nov. 20 after a higher than usual number of positive test results for COVID-19.

As a result, 40% percent of in-person students have been quarantined as “close contacts,” HEB ISD Superintendent Steven A. Chapman said in a letter to Harwood Junior High families.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our high-risk family, friends, and community members, Tarrant County Public Health has issued a Control Order instructing our school to temporarily return to online learning for all students and teachers,” Chapman explained in the letter.

All l in-person activities such as athletics, fine arts, and extra/co-curricular meetings or events are cancelled during this time.

While students are out, the school will receive additional cleaning and disinfecting before they return to the building.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE:

Dear Harwood Junior High Families,

When our HEB ISD schools are notified about a positive test for COVID-19, we follow a standard process to prevent transmission of illness. Throughout this process, we work with experts at Tarrant County Public Health to report data and to make sure we understand the most current public health recommendations for schools. If any students or staff are identified as a “close contact” of someone who tested positive, they are required to quarantine at home for 14 days.

This week, Harwood Junior High is experiencing a higher than usual number of positive test results for COVID-19. As a result, forty percent of in-person students have been quarantined as “close contacts.” To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our high-risk family, friends, and community members, Tarrant County Public Health has issued a Control Order instructing our school to temporarily return to online learning for all students and teachers.

All Harwood Junior High students will participate in online learning beginning Friday, November 6, 2020 and continuing through Friday, November 20, 2020. Like the first three weeks of the school year, students will log in to Canvas and follow their usual schedule. Any additional in-person activities — such as athletics, fine arts, and extra/co-curricular meetings or events — are cancelled during this time; coaches and directors will share additional information with students and parents as needed.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, students who have chosen traditional instruction will return to school for in-person instruction. If your student has chosen the online learning option, he or she will continue receiving online instruction.

We’ve collected additional information about common questions you may have:

School is NOT closed. All students are expected to participate in online learning each day. Teachers will communicate the expectations for their classes.

Free meals are still available. Families can pick up free meals for the following week on Saturday morning, 9:00am – 10:30am at Trinity High School. Please remember to bring your student’s ID number if he or she is not present.

Our HEB ISD Online Learning information website includes expectations, tips for success, and technical support resources: https://sites.google.com/hebisd.edu/onlinelearning

Harwood Junior High will receive additional cleaning and disinfecting before students return to the building. This includes the use of electrostatic sprayers with disinfectant that exceeds guidelines set by the CDC and approved by the EPA for use in treating COVID-19.

For people who have not been in close contact with a person infected with COVID-19, TCPH suggests these simple steps:

Monitor daily for ANY symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, diarrhea, vomiting, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, loss of sense of taste or smell, cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing. Intensity of symptoms can vary. Some people experience no symptoms or very mild symptoms, while others may become very ill.

If you have or develop symptoms of COVID-19:

Isolate immediately and contact your medical provider. If a person tests positive or has symptoms, all members of their household need to quarantine. If you need to be tested, please go to Tarrant County’s website to schedule an appointment for drive-thru testing: https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com

If a person develops trouble breathing, shortness of breath, chest pain, blue lips or face, severe abdominal pain, new confusion, inability to wake up, or worsening COVID-19 symptoms, seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911.

Contact the school’s front office. The person with symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to school or work unless cleared by a medical provider or public health official, or until you have met the CDC criteria to return as outlined by an HEB ISD nurse.

This self-monitoring is in addition to the normal precautions everyone should take to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face covering.

If you have questions about COVID-19 or testing, please contact the Tarrant County Public Health hotline number at 817-248-6299 or your school nurse.

If you have questions about online learning, please email the campus principal at tobygivens@hebisd.edu .

It takes all of us to stop the spread and keep HEB ISD staff, students, and families healthy!

Steven A. Chapman

HEB ISD Superintendent of Schools

