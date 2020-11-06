DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man who got into a gun battle with a Dallas College El Centro Campus police officer in downtown Dallas Thursday, Nov. 5 has died.

Police said Reginal Alexander Jr., 25, died from his injuries after getting shot by the officer.

The officer who was shot survived and was last said to be hospitalized in stable condition.

A DART spokesperson said their officers were working at a nearby DART station when they heard the gunshots.

They ran to a nearby 7-Eleven where they found the officer who had been shot.

Dallas Police said the officer and a suspect were engaged in a disturbance regarding a vehicle in the 700 block of Elm Street.

Officers were originally investigating a suspicious vehicle. They made contact with the a suspect who had a warrant for his arrest.

When they tried to arrest him, a struggle ensued and then gunfire.

Police said the officer and the suspect ended up shooting each other.

