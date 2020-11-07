DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured after a gas line explosion near Highland Park High School Saturday morning, officials said.
Officials in University Park said fire units responded to the explosion in the 6600 block of Westchester at around 9:30 a.m. Atmos crews had been in the area repairing a gas main, according to officials.
Gas line explosion update –
Flames have been extinguished. Fire crews will be leaving the scene within the next hour. The two Atmos personnel that were transported to the hospital are in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/KEhNUOYwJ0
— University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) November 7, 2020
Two Atmos workers were transported to a hospital and are currently stable, officials said.
At around 12 p.m., officials tweeted that the flames were extinguished. There were no other areas affected by the explosion.