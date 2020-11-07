Election 2020Click Here For The Latest Election Results
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Atmos, Dallas, DFW News, explosion, Gas Line Explosion, highland park, Highland Park High School, University Park

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were injured after a gas line explosion near Highland Park High School Saturday morning, officials said.

Officials in University Park said fire units responded to the explosion in the 6600 block of Westchester at around 9:30 a.m. Atmos crews had been in the area repairing a gas main, according to officials.

Two Atmos workers were transported to a hospital and are currently stable, officials said.

At around 12 p.m., officials tweeted that the flames were extinguished. There were no other areas affected by the explosion.

Comments

Leave a Reply