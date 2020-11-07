Comments
(CBS NEWS) – CBS News projects Joe Biden has secured enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Donald Trump and capturing the White House after a bitter campaign that exposed deep divides in the country.
The former vice president’s victory in Pennsylvania marks the third Rust Belt state that Trump won in 2016 which in turn supported Biden in 2020, along with Michigan and Ohio. Biden is also leading in Nevada, Arizona and Georgia, which Trump won in 2016.