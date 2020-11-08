Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 807 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with two more deaths.
Sunday’s case count brings the total in the county to 102,089, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials did not report any of Sunday’s cases from the state’s electronic reporting system.
Two more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 1,132. The two patients were a Dallas man in his 60s and a Dallas woman in her 80s. Both patients were hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Tarrant County added 456 cases and three deaths on Sunday. The totals in that county are now at 73,636 cases and 763 deaths.
MORE FROM CBSDFW