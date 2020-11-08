DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A security guard was arrested for a shooting that left a man in critical condition near an apartment complex in Dallas Friday afternoon, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. Friday at 8411 Deansgate Lane. Arriving officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The alleged shooter was identified as Jua-Deno Peterson, who police said was a licensed security officer working at the property. Peterson was charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.
Police said the department’s special investigations unit and members of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are conducting separate investigations on the case.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call police at 214.671.4310.