DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Classes, business meetings, doctors appointments and therapy sessions.

For many, they have gone from in-person events to Zoom.

Federal regulators say in December of 2019, the videoconferencing platform had 10 million users.

By April 2020, it zoomed to 300 million users.

But on Monday, Nov. 9, the Federal Trade Commission said it is putting the brakes on some of Zoom’s practices.

In a statement, Federal regulators say the company, “Engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.”

The FTC filed a complaint against Zoom stating Zoom promised “end-to-end encryption,” a way to protect consumers on sensitive calls so only the sender and the recipient could see and hear.

But it alleges zoom could “access the content.”

It says Zoom told users that recorded meetings would be secure, but “In reality, Zoom kept encrypted recordings on its servers for up to 60 days before moving them to its secure cloud storage.”

And the FTC says Zoom put software on Mac computers that “Could have allowed strangers to spy on users through their computer’s web cameras.”

A Zoom spokesperson sent the CBS 11 I-Team this statement:

“The security of our users is a top priority for Zoom. We take seriously the trust our users place in us every day, particularly as they rely on us to keep them connected through this unprecedented global crisis, and we continuously improve our security and privacy programs. We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and we have already addressed the issues identified by the FTC. Today’s resolution with the FTC is in keeping with our commitment to innovating and enhancing our product as we deliver a secure video communications experience.”

There was no financial component to this settlement, but an FTC spokesperson says its order subjects Zoom to significant penalties if there are future violations.

For tips about about staying safe during videoconferencing, click here.

MORE FROM CBSDFW