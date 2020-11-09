(CBSDFW.com)- The 2020 PBR World Finals come to Arlington this week for a four-day competition to determine this year’s top rider and bull. As part of the festivities surrounding the competition, PBR is offering free-to-attend events for fans in Lot 4 of AT&T Stadium beginning on Thursday, November 12.

The 2020 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast Fan Zone activities are headlined by the 2020 Miniature Bull Riders’ Finals, tapings of “Outside the Barrel” and mechanical bull riding. There will also be black carpet arrivals for the riders hosted by Colby Yates and Matt West with a lounge serving local food trucks as well as Coors Banquet and Pendleton Whiskey for fans of drinking age.

The fan zone events will comply with local and state regulations in regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the following guidelines have been implemented:

All fan zone attendees will be required to wear face masks.

All vendors will be stationed at minimum six-feet apart to promote social distancing and will be required to wear gloves and masks when distributing promotional and for-purchase items.

There will be a focus on cashless transactions.

Signage throughout Lot 4 at AT&T Stadium to promote fan safety, social distancing and proper hand hygiene.

Social distancing floor markers throughout the fan zone in high-traffic areas conducive to line-forming.

The schedule of events for the Fan Zone kicks off on Thursday, November 12 at 12:00 p.m. CST and runs through the weekend with the MBR Finals: Championship Round on Sunday, November 15 starting at 2 p.m. CST. A full events list is below.

Thursday, November 12:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel”

12-1:30 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 1

3-4:30 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 2

5:30-6:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

Friday, November 13:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel”

4-5:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 3

5:30-6:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

Saturday, November 14:

12-1:00 p.m. Flint Rasmussen’s “Outside The Barrel”

1-2:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 4

3:30-4:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

4-5:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Round 5

Sunday, November 15:

1:30-2:00 p.m. Black Carpet Rider Arrival

2-3:15 p.m. 2020 MBR Finals – Championship Round