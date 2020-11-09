Comments
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton Police have arrested two suspects in connection to the Saturday, Oct. 24 homicide in the 100 block of Duchess Drive.
Jordan Bernal, 18, was arrested Oct. 28 in Little Elm.
Bernal is charged with murder, along with tampering or fabricating physical evidence and aggravated robbery.
Juan Perales, 21, was arrested Oct. 29 in Denton and is charged with murder and aggravated robbery.
The police department said detectives have identified more people who were involved in the Oct. 24 murder and this investigation is still ongoing.
No other details were released.
