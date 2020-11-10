Comments
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men were arrested after a road rage incident in which shots were fired, followed by a crash near a school.
North Richland Hills Police said it happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at College Circle near Ross Rd.
After taking off, the suspects crashed their vehicle at College Circle and Holiday Ln.
Officers set up a perimeter, which included Fort Worth Christian School.
The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the area.
Police then found and arrested three men.
The school lockdown was lifted just before 12:15 p.m.
No one was hurt.
Police said they are still unsure of the details leading up to the incident.
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- SMU Constitutional Law Professor Says Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In President Trump’s Election Disputes
- Tarrant County Reports Daily Record 1,525 New Coronavirus Cases
- Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For ‘Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters’