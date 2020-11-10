NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three men were arrested after a road rage incident in which shots were fired, followed by a crash near a school.

North Richland Hills Police said it happened around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at College Circle near Ross Rd.

After taking off, the suspects crashed their vehicle at College Circle and Holiday Ln.

Aftermath of road rage incident in North Richland Hills (CBS 11)

Officers set up a perimeter, which included Fort Worth Christian School.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers searched the area.

Police then found and arrested three men.

Aftermath of road rage incident in North Richland Hills (CBS 11)

The school lockdown was lifted just before 12:15 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Police said they are still unsure of the details leading up to the incident.

