DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thanksgiving is all about tradition – from the parade in New York to the game in Dallas, with turkey and sides somewhere in between.

For Lavon mother of four Jennifer White, those traditions always include a crowd.

“Invite lots of family and sometime friends, but definitely parents, grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles,” said White.

Not this year.

“I feel like we’re a little more hesitant to have family members over,” she said. “My husband is high blood pressure and pre-diabetic, and then we have an autistic child as well.”

The CDC says the safest option is to follow what the White family is doing – limit Thanksgiving to your household. If you do extend beyond that, health experts say the best place to host Thanksgiving dinner is outdoors.

If you do have to eat indoors, they say to wear a mask, preferably with two or more layers. Social distance from those outside of your household. Bring your own or use disposable containers, plates, and utensils. Or go virtual.

“Maybe do a Zoom call or a FaceTime call with some family members, but that’s about it,” White said of their plans.

Maybe not a traditional Thanksgiving for the White family, but a safe one.

“It’s definitely hard, because we have a lot of laughs and games and lots of food, so it’s just a lot smaller this year than we would like,” she said. “We’ll just do our part and hope that everybody else does, too.”

MORE FROM CBSDFW