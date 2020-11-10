DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The rising number of COVID-19 cases in North Texas is having an impact on area hospitals.

President and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council Stephen Love said right now, there are about 1,700 coronavirus patients in North Texas hospitals.

This number accounts for hospitals throughout Collin, Dallas, Denton, Tarrant and Grayson counties.

“That’s running about 85% of the highest level we ran in July,” he said. “So we’re definitely on the uptick.”

In terms of ICU beds, about 33% are filled with coronavirus patients, but overall there’s still capacity.

There’s also a good amount of PPE.

Some healthcare workers however, are experiencing fatigue. That’s something Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang touched on.

“If we continue on the increasing rate and where we go and stress our hospital systems, I do not want to, at all, leave an impression that it’s not a concern,” Dr. Huang said.

Love said hospitals are feeling the impact of Halloween parties and trick-or-treating. He said heading into the holidays there’s more concern.

“We worry about families as far as spread among family members – and maybe not immediate family, but extended family – family you may not have seen in weeks and if you’re indoors with them you probably should wear a mask,” Love said.

UT Southwestern has put out new information that shows Dallas County residents who are practicing preventive measures like social distancing and wearing a mask are decreasing COVID-19 transmission by 63%, but if more people don’t start practicing these measures, Dallas County could be averaging about 1,700 cases per day by the start of January.

Health officials said this area has reached a level where people need to be extremely careful in order to slow the spread.

They also stressed the importance of getting a flu shot.

